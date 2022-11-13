California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,185 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $451,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

UPS stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

