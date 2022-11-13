California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,689 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of AutoZone worth $326,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,408.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,275.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,165.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

