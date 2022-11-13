Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
CLLXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
About Callinex Mines
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.