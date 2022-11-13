Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

CLLXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

