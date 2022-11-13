Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $55.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 59.24.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at 34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

