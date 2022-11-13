Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:UIS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Unisys has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Unisys’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 403,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,986,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

