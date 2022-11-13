Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

VSTM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 13.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

