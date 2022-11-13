Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. 3,025,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,372. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.