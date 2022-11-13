Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.15. 4,110,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,839. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

