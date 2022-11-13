Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

