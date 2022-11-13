Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,826,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,142,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

