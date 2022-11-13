Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $836,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 51.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 530,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,165,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.37. 1,882,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,876. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

