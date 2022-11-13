Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

NOC stock traded down $38.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,853. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

