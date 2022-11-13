CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $384.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

