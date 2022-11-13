Cardano Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Cardano has a market cap of $11.40 billion and $387.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.82 or 0.07408328 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00035345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00062111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023865 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,396,091,319 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.