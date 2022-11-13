Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 21,842 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.96 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

