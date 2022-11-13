Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

