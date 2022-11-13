Cerity Partners LLC Buys 19,035 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

