Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

