Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $177.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

