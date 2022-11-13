Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

