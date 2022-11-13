Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKEW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEW remained flat at $85.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $102.30.

