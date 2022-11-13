China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,422.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
CNPPF stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
