China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 94.5% in October

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the October 15th total of 4,462,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,360.0 days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at 0.36 during midday trading on Friday. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of 0.36 and a 52 week high of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.48.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

About China Power International Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.