China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,807,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,035.5 days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40. China Suntien Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.35 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
