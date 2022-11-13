China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,807,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,035.5 days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40. China Suntien Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.35 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47.

Get China Suntien Green Energy alerts:

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.