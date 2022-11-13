Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $35.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,506.35. The company had a trading volume of 443,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,743. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

