CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCP opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

