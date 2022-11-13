Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cincinnati Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

