Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance
Cincinnati Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.26.
Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cincinnati Bancorp
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
