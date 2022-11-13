Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,114 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 91,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,647,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.