Citigroup Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $21.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 804,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

