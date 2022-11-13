Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

CLNE opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

