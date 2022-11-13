Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.
CLNE opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
