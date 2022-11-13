Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

CLSD opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

