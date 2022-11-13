Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 0.8 %
CLSD opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
