ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter worth about $6,429,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClimateRock by 43,048,100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430,481 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRC remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

