Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.84.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

