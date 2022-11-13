Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

CMWAY traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. 14,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $81.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

