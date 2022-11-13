Concordium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $611,937.98 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Concordium has a market cap of $50.56 million and $611,937.98 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

