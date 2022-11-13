Concordium (CCD) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $51.46 million and approximately $706,038.40 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

