Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.12 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

