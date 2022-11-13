Contrasting NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) & CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NewMarket and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket 7.76% 29.16% 8.93% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NewMarket and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewMarket and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket $2.36 billion 1.28 $190.91 million $20.26 15.04 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 2.17 $1.30 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Risk & Volatility

NewMarket has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewMarket beats CN Energy Group. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

