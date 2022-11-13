Cormark Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.85.

INE opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.47. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

