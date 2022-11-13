CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

