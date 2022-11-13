Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPNG. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. CLSA downgraded Coupang from an outperform rating to a sell rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.37.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after buying an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,937,000 after purchasing an additional 906,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 825,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.