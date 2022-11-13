Cowen Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $29,271,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.