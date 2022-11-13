Cowen Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $137.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.87.

AKAM opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

