Cowen Trims Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Target Price to $8.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKNO. Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 86.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 18,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 329,213 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.