CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.55. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 58,960 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
