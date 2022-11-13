CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.55. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 58,960 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.