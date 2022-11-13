Craig Hallum Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $10.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

