Credit Suisse Group Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $71.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.