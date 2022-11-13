Credit Suisse Group Lowers Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Price Target to $3.70

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Velo3D Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.63. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 406,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

