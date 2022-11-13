Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 266,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,668. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $2.6476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $2.53.

