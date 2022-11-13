Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $175.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.5% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 393,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

